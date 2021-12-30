'I'm scared of my new life' - BBNaija's Saskay laments

The reality TV star expressed her worries via her Twitter page on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

"Earlier this evening, I tried to make an ig post and it wasn’t working the way I wanted it to. I got frustrated and broke down crying. That was when I realized how sad and scared of this new life I am. Shoutout to everyone trying something new. It’s okay to be sad, tired or," she tweeted.

"frustrated sometimes. It’s okay to feel weak and fall The most important thing is getting up and trying again. ‘Nothing great was ever done without much enduring. Estoy aqui para ti, mi amor."

Saskay is not the first reality TV star turned celebrity who has found settling into their new status a bit difficult.

It would be recalled that Sammie had lamented about his inability to keep up as a celeb.