RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I'm scared of my new life' - BBNaija's Saskay laments

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Saskay is Pulse's second hottest female celebrity for 2021.

Reality TV star Saskay [instagram/saskay]
Reality TV star Saskay [instagram/saskay]

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Saskay has lamented about the responsibilities of becoming a celebrity.

Recommended articles

The reality TV star expressed her worries via her Twitter page on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

"Earlier this evening, I tried to make an ig post and it wasn’t working the way I wanted it to. I got frustrated and broke down crying. That was when I realized how sad and scared of this new life I am. Shoutout to everyone trying something new. It’s okay to be sad, tired or," she tweeted.

twitter.com

"frustrated sometimes. It’s okay to feel weak and fall The most important thing is getting up and trying again. ‘Nothing great was ever done without much enduring. Estoy aqui para ti, mi amor."

twitter.com

Saskay is not the first reality TV star turned celebrity who has found settling into their new status a bit difficult.

www.instagram.com

It would be recalled that Sammie had lamented about his inability to keep up as a celeb.

According to the reality TV star, he hasn't been able to keep up with the idea of not repeating clothes as a celebrity.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Okoye says online begging is very irritating

Peter Okoye says online begging is very irritating

'I'm scared of my new life' - BBNaija's Saskay laments

'I'm scared of my new life' - BBNaija's Saskay laments

Music mogul Ubi Franklin spotted with his 3rd baby mama Nicola in Asaba

Music mogul Ubi Franklin spotted with his 3rd baby mama Nicola in Asaba

#NoLabels: Burna Boy's concert was truly remarkable!

#NoLabels: Burna Boy's concert was truly remarkable!

Here are the top 10 Nigerian albums of 2021 [Pulse Picks]

Here are the top 10 Nigerian albums of 2021 [Pulse Picks]

Omah Lay Fills up the Port Harcourt polo club for his homecoming

Omah Lay Fills up the Port Harcourt polo club for his homecoming

Tems delivers magic at Jameson Irish Whiskey sponsored Livespot Festival

Tems delivers magic at Jameson Irish Whiskey sponsored Livespot Festival

KOMTRU could he be Nigeria’s most wanted Lyricist?

KOMTRU could he be Nigeria’s most wanted Lyricist?

10 social media challenges of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

10 social media challenges of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Trending

Stephanie Benson goes naked, says ‘my skin is the best outfit I’ll ever wear’ (PHOTO)

Stephanie Benson

'Not sure I can do this earth thing anymore' - MBGN's Munachi Abii shares disturbing post

Former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria Munachi Abii [Instagram/MunachiAbii]

‘Wifey of the Year’ says social media as Fella Makafui twerks for Medikal on stage (VIDEO)

Fella Makafui and Medikal

Dancehall star Beenie Man allegedly arrested by Ghanaian National Security operatives

Stonebwoy and Beenie Man on stage