BBNaija's Saga and Nini's 'engagement' was a skit!

A few weeks ago, the video of Saga proposing to Nini surfaced online. Fans of the duo, right from Biggie’s house, were happy as Nini said yes to fellow ex-housemate. However, in a surprising turn of events, Saga has revealed that the engagement is not real.

He shared this during a radio interview, where he made it known that the viral proposal video with Nini was from December 2022, and the video was a skit. He expressed that he was also surprised to find out that the video had been leaked to the public.

When asked if they would tie the knot soon, the reality star laughed and said, "Tie the what? The video na skit."

Why was the proposal believed?

The said proposal was widely believed by many of the duo’s antecedents.

During the time on the reality show, they spent the most time together and slept in each other's beds from their third week in the house till they were evicted.

On another occasion, Saga came online when Nini was reported missing for days and wept in public, making a lot of people believe they are more than friends.

