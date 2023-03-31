BBNaija's Nini says 'yes' to Saga as they take things to next level
The list of BBNaija housemates who have taken a trip to the altar appears to have just gotten longer.
In photos and videos that surfaced on the internet today, March 31, 2023, Saga popped the question to Nini in a room beautified with rose flowers and an inscription on the wall reading, "Will you be mine forever?"
Recall that during their time in Biggie's house, they spent a lot of time together, slept on the same bed from the third week until their eviction from the show, but never confirmed dating each other.
Fans are very happy with this development and are sending their best wishes to the duo.
As of the time of this report, neither of them has issued any statements on their personal timelines addressing the news.
