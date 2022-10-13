BBNaija’s Rico Swavey is dead

Big Brother Naija season three housemate Patrick Fakoya popularly known as Rico Swavey has died.
The reality star suffered fatal injuries from a car crash on October 11, 2022.
Co-housemate, Tobi Bakre confirmed his shocking demise on Thursday, days after the reality star suffered fatal injuries from a car accident.
“We lost him. But thanks a lot guys.God knows best,” Bakre tweeted announcing Swavey’s death.
Following the fatal accident which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning, co-housemate Alex Unusual revealed that the artiste was in a “critical condition” and unconscious.
An appeal for financial aid spearheaded by Bakre was also promptly set up to keep Swavey on life support.
The 29-year-old reality star featured in the 2018 edition of top reality show Big Brother Naija alongside Bakre, Alex and Cee-C.
Prior to his tragic passing, he solidified his position as a performing artiste with a number of TV appearances.
RIP Rico Swavey!
