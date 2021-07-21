BBNaija's Nengi spoils herself with a Range Rover worth N37M

The reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

Nengi who looked excited about the new acquisition showed off her new white car on Tuesday night dressed in a white.

Pulse Nigeria

The reality TV star's latest ride is a 2018 Range Rover Velar and according to several auto dealers goes for about N37M.

Congratulations to Nengi on her new car.

Since her exit from the fifth season of the reality TV show, it has been one win to another for the Bayelsa-born former beauty pageant contestant.

Earlier in the year, she revealed that she had bought a new house.