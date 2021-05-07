RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Mercy Eke denies being the reason behind split between Nigerian footballer Aaron Samuel and wife

Chinwe reportedly calls it quits after catching her husband red-handed cheating with a celebrity.

Reality TV star Mercy Eke denies breaking Aaron Samuel and his wife's marriage [Instagram/MercyEkeOfficial] [Stella Dimokokorkus]

Reality TV star Mercy Eke has denied being the reason behind Super Eagles player, Aaron Samuel and his wife, Chinwe's alleged split.

There are reports that the footballer's wife has ended their marriage over his infidelity.

Eke who is alleged to be the third wheel in the marriage has denied any involvement with the footballer.

Reality TV star Mercy Eke [Instagram/OfficialMercyEke] Pulse Nigeria

In a chat with blogger, Stella Dimokokorkus, the winner of the fourth season of BBNaija swore not to know anything about the couple's alleged split.

”Whoever is behind this pack of lies will never know peace since this person does not want to let me rest. If it is true I am guilty, may I never know peace or anything good come to me but if I am innocent, whoever is behind this is doomed and will never know peace. What is my business with him? I know him but have nothing romantic with him," she said.

Aaron Samuel and his estranged wife Chinwe Pulse Nigeria

"He is a ‘boy’ to someone I know and I can never stoop that low. Please I don’t f*ck small boys, I don’t have anything to do with small boys. I really didn’t want to address this but since you called me I have no choice but to respond to your questions. Thank you for reaching out."

Chinwe reportedly called it quits with the footballer after it was alleged that he was in a relationship with a celebrity.

Samuel has reportedly moved out of their shared home and is currently squatting at his friend's place at Ajah, Lagos.

Aaron Samuel and his wife Chinwe with their second child, Brian [LIB] Pulse Nigeria

Aaron Samuel Olanare is a Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a striker for Chinese Super League club Changchun Yat.

Aaron and Chinwe got married in 2018 and are have two children.

