Former housemates of Big Brother Naija, Kiddwaya, and Erica were guests at the 27th birthday party of reality TV star, Mercy Eke.

The reality TV stars were all loved up during and after the party as they could barely take their hands from each other.

Erica and Kidd spent the better part of the evening together taking photos, dancing, and drinking.

Erica even went as far as sharing a video of herself and Kidd in a car, confirming speculations that they either arrived or left the party together.

The private birthday party was attended by a number of reality TV stars.

From Prince, Elozonam, Alex, Khloe, Omashola, Jeff, and the host of others, these celebrities all turned up to celebrate with Mercy.

Another major highlight from the party was when Mercy's boyfriend and reality TV star, Ike stepped out and presented her with a little box that looked like it had an engagement ring.

However, he did not go down on one knee as expected but rather, told her to open the little box later.