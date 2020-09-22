Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khloe wants everyone to know that she is proud of her newly enhanced body.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page where she posted a video bragging about her body after going under the knife.

"So now I have got my perfect body shape. Collar bone, boobs full, waist snatched, ass fat, hips legit, face chubby," she said.

Khloe first broke the Internet about a month ago after she released the now-viral video via her Instagram page.

In the video, a sudden body transformation of the once slim reality TV star sent tongues wagging as many believed she had gone under the knife.

Khloe was one of the housemates during the third season of Nigeria's biggest reality TV show. [Instagram/KokoByKhloe]

Weeks later, the 27-year-old Ekiti born fashion and beauty Influencer confirmed that she had indeed had a butt enlargement plastic surgery.