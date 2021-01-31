Former housemate of popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Kaisha Umaru has denied kissing colleague, Kiddwaya during a birthday party.

Some of the former housemates from the fifth season of the reality TV show had gathered to celebrate one of their own, Praise, on his birthday.

The reality TV star took to her Twitter page on Sunday, January 31, 2021, where she debunked the rumours that she kissed Kiddwaya.

"So I woke up to “Kidd kissed Kaisha last night “ How??? Oh yes I had too much to drink at Praise’s birthday party last night and I don’t remember kissing Kidd so where’s this coming from?" she tweeted.

"Kidd’s ritual of pouring drinks into our mouths is not new and we all know how playful he is. Kidd is like a brother to me and I have never imagined kissing Kidd! Never!!! It’s my fault that I was careless last night; I had too much to drink."

She went on to share the video where it was insinuated that she kissed the billionaire heir.

"My carelessness pushed a Negative Narrative about Kidd and I sincerely apologize for that For those assuming on Kidd’s behavior saying he kissed me here you go," she concluded.

There have been whispers in the social media community that the reality TV stars kissed each other during the birthday party

