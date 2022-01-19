BBNaija's Ka3na says her marriage is over

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Ka3na Jones has announced the end of her marriage to her husband, Mr Jones.
The reality TV star is officially single and maybe ready to mingle.
The reality TV star made the announcement known via her Twitter page on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
"Yes I’m legally Single! Not like anyone gives AF! Making this public for my sanity and freedom only. Mr Jones remains my better half and father to our lovely daughter. If you still don’t gerit forget aborrit #wemove," she tweeted.
One confusing part of the tweet was where she mentioned that Mr Jones remains her better half.
Ka3na's failed marriage may come as a surprise to many as she has always painted it picture-perfect to the public.
From showing off the expensive gifts including landed properties to details of their steamy sex life, Ka3na gave 'single pringles' sleepless nights.
Ka3na and Jones have a daughter together.
