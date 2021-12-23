'I gave my husband the best blow job ever' - BBNaija's Ka3na reveals how she spent her anniversary

The reality TV star who recently celebrated her sixth wedding anniversary with her hubby, Mr Jones, revealed how she gave him the best blow job ever known to man.

"Firstly I soaked myself with few glasses of champagne then Mr Jones got lucky with the 'bestest' blow job known to man,'' she wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

"I made him laugh so hard we both got hungry then I made us late-night breakfast while watching our favourite late-night movies."

"And finally we both had a blissful night rest while y'all taking panadol for the matter."

The mother of one's post came days after she revealed that her husband got her a sex toy and lubricant for Christmas.