BBNaija's Ka3na explains why she banned her husband from social media

The reality TV star made this known via her Twitter page on Monday, October 25, 2021, while expressing her condolence to women who allow their husbands to show off on social media.

"My heart goes out to married women whose husbands are on Social Media showing off wealth without having an online venture Mr Jones once asked me to register him on Instagram I immediately asked him to choose between social media or me! He chose me," she tweeted.

Ka3na may have banned her husband from social media but didn't fail to show him off when he got her a property a few months ago.

Pulse Nigeria

The reality TV star already owns choice properties in Nigeria.