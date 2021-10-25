RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Ka3na explains why she banned her husband from social media

Odion Okonofua

Ka3na says she asked her husband to pick between owning a social media page and their marriage.

Reality TV star Ka3na [Instagram/OfficailKa3na]
Reality TV star Ka3na [Instagram/OfficailKa3na]

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ka3na, has revealed why she banned her husband from social media.

The reality TV star made this known via her Twitter page on Monday, October 25, 2021, while expressing her condolence to women who allow their husbands to show off on social media.

"My heart goes out to married women whose husbands are on Social Media showing off wealth without having an online venture Mr Jones once asked me to register him on Instagram I immediately asked him to choose between social media or me! He chose me," she tweeted.

twitter.com

Ka3na may have banned her husband from social media but didn't fail to show him off when he got her a property a few months ago.

Reality TV star Ka3na and her hubby Mr Jones [Instagram/OfficialKa3na]
Reality TV star Ka3na and her hubby Mr Jones [Instagram/OfficialKa3na] Pulse Nigeria

The reality TV star already owns choice properties in Nigeria.

The reality TV star was one of the housemates from the fifth season of the show.

Odion Okonofua

