'My happiest moment in life was when I got out of my last relationship' - BBNaija's Ike says

The reality TV star made this known via his Instagram page on Sunday, April 18, 2021, during a chat SpiceTV Africa.

"I am usually very particular about the relationship advise I give because I don't like to give advise on something I'm not an expert on. I had a couple of girlfriends but my best advise right now is guys, just make sure you are happy because a relationship involves a lot of work and sacrifice," he said.

"Don't jump into it until you are ready, trust me. A real relationship only works when you have the right partner. My happiest moment in life was when I got out of my last relationship."

Ike's comments came barely a few days after his former girlfriend and reality TV star, Mercy Eke warned fans about dwelling on their failed relationship.

Pulse Nigeria

"I'm in a happy place, he is good, he is living up, I'm good, I'm living up and I think we should just put an end to this. Stop flooding my timeline with this silly question. We are over. So let's just keep it moving, we are done," she said.

Earlier in the year, Ike revealed exclusively to Pulse that he was going to release a tell-all book about their relationship.

The crisis in their relationship made the headlines for months before Mercy eventually announced that they had broken up.