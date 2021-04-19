RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'My happiest moment in life was when I got out of my last relationship' - BBNaija's Ike says

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Ike shades former girlfriend, reality TV star Mercy Eke in new interview.

Reality TV star Ike Onyema [Instagram/IamIkeOnyema]

Former housemate of Nigeria's most-watched reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Ike has revealed that his happiest moment in life was after his last relationship ended.

The reality TV star made this known via his Instagram page on Sunday, April 18, 2021, during a chat SpiceTV Africa.

"I am usually very particular about the relationship advise I give because I don't like to give advise on something I'm not an expert on. I had a couple of girlfriends but my best advise right now is guys, just make sure you are happy because a relationship involves a lot of work and sacrifice," he said.

"Don't jump into it until you are ready, trust me. A real relationship only works when you have the right partner. My happiest moment in life was when I got out of my last relationship."

Ike's comments came barely a few days after his former girlfriend and reality TV star, Mercy Eke warned fans about dwelling on their failed relationship.

Mercy Eke and her ex-boyfriend, Ike [Instagram/OfficialMercyEke] [Instagram/IamIkeOnyeama]
"I'm in a happy place, he is good, he is living up, I'm good, I'm living up and I think we should just put an end to this. Stop flooding my timeline with this silly question. We are over. So let's just keep it moving, we are done," she said.

Earlier in the year, Ike revealed exclusively to Pulse that he was going to release a tell-all book about their relationship.

The crisis in their relationship made the headlines for months before Mercy eventually announced that they had broken up.

Eke and Ike became an item during the fourth season of Big Brother Naija.

