BBNaija's Frodd spoils himself with a Mercedes Benz

Nigerian reality TV stars are really making car dealers smile to the bank.

Reality TV star Frodd [Instagram/CallMeFrodd]

Former housemate of Nigeria's most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Frodd has acquired a Mercedes Benz car.

The reality TV star took to his Instagram page on Monday, August 9, 2021, where he shared a video of his new car.

"When we have a heart full of God's grace, we will speak with grace.🙏🏿Thank you Jesus," he captioned the video.

Congratulations to Frodd from all of us at Pulse.

Odion Okonofua

