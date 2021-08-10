BBNaija's Frodd spoils himself with a Mercedes Benz

Former housemate of Nigeria's most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Frodd has acquired a Mercedes Benz car.
Nigerian reality TV stars are really making car dealers smile to the bank.
The reality TV star took to his Instagram page on Monday, August 9, 2021, where he shared a video of his new car.
"When we have a heart full of God's grace, we will speak with grace.🙏🏿Thank you Jesus," he captioned the video.
