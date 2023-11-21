ADVERTISEMENT
BBNaija's Doyin urges parents to be open with their children about sex

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She stresses that sex education is really relevant, and parents need to be open.

Doyin revealed that she told her mother when she lost her virginity because her mother created the safe space [Instagram/Officialdoyin_]
Doyin revealed that she told her mother when she lost her virginity because her mother created the safe space [Instagram/Officialdoyin_]

The reality TV star went candid on the latest episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, which focused on sex. During the podcast, she emphasised that many parents do not like to talk to their children about sex and other related topics, noting that it's an issue.

Using herself as an example, Doyin stated that she told her mum when she lost her virginity. She was able to do this because her mother created a safe space for her to talk about it.

“When I lost my virginity, I spoke to my mum about it. I said, ‘Mummy, this thing did not feel this way.’ And we had a conversation. She was like, ‘Okay, this is what you should do. Do you use a condom?’" she said.

Going on, she stated that she would not have been able to open up to her mother about her sexual encounter if her mother did not create an enabling environment. And not just an enabling environment, one where the children can ask questions and learn like she did.

Doyin continued, "Parents need to create that kind of environment where their kids can open up to them. There’s nothing I cannot say to my mum. I wasn’t enjoying sex for a while and I told my mum. I asked her, ‘Am I circumcised?’ Because I read somewhere that if you’re circumcised, you won’t enjoy sex. And she was like, ‘No.’ She didn’t make me feel bad about it. She suggested things I should do."

She then dropped a word of wisdom, stressing that if a child is not speaking to their parents about sex education, there is someone else they're learning from.

"So, sex education starts from the house. Parents need to create that kind of environment where their kids can speak to them about anything. At the end of the day, it’s either they’re speaking to you or they’re speaking to someone else,” she added.

It remains pertinent that parents teach their offspring about sex early, and there are subtle ways to go about it, including using age-appropriate materials for their understanding. This can help foster relationships between parents and children.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

