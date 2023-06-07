The sports category has moved to a new website.
BBNaija's Doyin highlights challenges in relationships between educated and uneducated individuals

Anna Ajayi

The reality TV star has made a controversial statement on twitter.

BBNaija's Doyin made a controvesial tweet [The Nigerian Voice]
BBNaija's Doyin made a controvesial tweet [The Nigerian Voice]

The reality TV star and podcaster took to Twitter to express her viewpoint, highlighting the challenges she believes arise when two individuals are not on the same educational wavelength.

Doyin emphasised the significance of education in shaping one's level of reasoning, communication skills, and overall orientation.

In her tweet, she wrote, "A relationship between an educated person and an uneducated person cannot work. Education shapes your reasoning, communication skills, and generally your orientation."

According to her, dating someone who has not undergone similar educational training can be stressful and even lead to a loss of mental stability.

In her words, It's not pride, if you date someone that isn’t within your mental wavelength…….you will lose your mind!”

She suggests that being aligned intellectually and having similar educational backgrounds is crucial for maintaining a healthy connection and understanding between partners.

Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David was a contestant in the Big Brother Naija Season 7 tagged Level Up in 2022. She was evicted on day 57 of the show.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

