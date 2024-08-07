BBNaija's Dami of Tami duo says she was misunderstood in the house

The reality TV star appeared as a guest on Outsyd by Pulse, where she engaged in a question-and-answer session regarding her short time in the Big Brother Naija house.

The host asked about her turbulent week in the house, which involved some altercations with fellow housemates, "On the outside, there were a lot of conversations about your personality. Would you say that you are quarrelsome or just very bold?"

She laughed before responding, "I'm just very bold; it's not me being quarrelsome, I'm just bold. I would say that I'm really firm or I have a firm personality so I'm not quarrelsome."

"How do you think that fared for you in the house?" asked the host. "It didn't go well; that's why I'm out," she retorted.

Dami was also asked, "Was it a strategy or was it just you being you?" to which she responded, "Before I went into the house, I already said that I was hotheaded and that I'm a crazy person. So if the outside world didn't see that I was being natural, then it is what it is."

When asked if she felt that she was misunderstood by the housemates, Dami affirmed and clarified that they never got to see her sweet and selfless side.

She said, "Very much so. Again, I am a firm person, so as much as it seemed to be that I am firm, bold or quarrelsome, as some people would say, I'm also a very sweet person."

"When you get close to me, you know that because I just want things to work out fine for everybody. I'm selfless and I just wanted to connect with people and some people were just being unnecessarily mean, but then it is what it is," she explained.