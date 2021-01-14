Former Big Brother Naija housemate Cindy Okafor has survived a ghastly car accident.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Thursday, January 14, 2021, where she shared a video from the scene of the accident.

"My 25th can never be the end of me.. I'm fine and safe, including the people with me in the car. A few bruises but nothing major, God I thank you🙏," she captioned the video.

Okafor turned 25 on Wednesday, January 13.

The reality TV star rose to prominence in 2019 after she took part in the fourth season of Big Brother Naija.