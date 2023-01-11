ADVERTISEMENT
BBNaija's Chichi unveils new whip on 23rd birthday

Babatunde Lawal

Chichi joined the trend, receiving birthday presents from admirers just like many of her colleagues.

BBNaija's Chichi [Instagram]
BBNaija's Chichi [Instagram]

Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate Chichi has gifted herself a brand new BMW as a birthday gift.

Yesterday, the reality TV star marked her 23rd birthday, which sparked lots of controversy.

Paying no mind to the criticisms that trailed her, Chichi gifted herself a new car and took to Instagram Live to show off her new possession.

This is coming after the BBNaija star broke down in tears over the numerous gifts from her fans, who also came together and gifted her a monetary sum of 2 million naira.

In addition, they also gifted her a huge cake, a flower bouquet, sneakers, and other beautiful gifts.

Blown away by their sweet gesture, Chichi thanked them for the love. Chichi stated that she remains grateful to them.

BBNaija's Chichi gets dragged for claiming she's 23

Social media has been abuzz after Chichi, shared her birthday post stating that she is 23 years old.

On Monday, January 9, Chichi made a post on social media implying that today, January 10, is her 23rd birthday.

After the post, fellow housemate Allysyn then took to Twitter to post a tweet. "23 my ass," she wrote.

While there is no mention of anyone's name in the tweet, netizens have connected this post to Allysyn taking a swipe at Chichi, implying that the latter is lying about her age.

They also dug up throwback pictures of Chichi, claiming that she is over 40 years old and lying about her age.

The photos were from 2013 and 2014. In their opinion, the pictures don't present her as a teenager.

Babatunde Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media.
