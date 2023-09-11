ADVERTISEMENT
BBNaija's Chichi breaks down talking about how she became a stripper

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

When she came to Lagos at the time, she had no plans in mind.

Chichi owns her past as an exotic dancer [Instagram/Itschichiofficial]
Chichi owns her past as an exotic dancer [Instagram/Itschichiofficial]

She tearfully recounted her story during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo. Chichi narrated that she arrived in Lagos state at 18 years old despite not knowing anyone or having anywhere to stay. She noted that a good Samaritan connected her to someone who gave her a place to stay, there she paid ₦‎8,000 a week for accommodation.

Upon her arrival in Lagos State, Chichi did not have any money and was unable to pay the weekly dues, she also did not want to turn to prostitution. At the apartment, she met a lingerie-selling vendor who helped her by connecting her to the manager of a club.

She said, "It wasn't working for me, this hookup thing has never worked for me, I always fight with them and I always have issues with them, I couldn't do it. Why I started stripping is because there was this lady that used to come to sell lingerie and sleepwear for girls and she always called me...One day she asked me a question, 'Can you strip?' and I wasn't even thinking when I said 'yes'. All I was telling myself was 'As long as I would not be sleeping around, I will do it', It was difficult for me".

Chichi tearfully noted that when she met the manager of the club, he did not believe that she was 18 years old because of her petite stature and she almost lost the gig. The reality star also noted that the first time she had to strip she broke down in tears, in disbelief of what her life had become.

"I remember the first time I climbed that stage as a stripper, holding that pole I was shaking and crying. I didn't know how to use the pole and I can remember how many times I fell on that stage and the shoes were so high. They gave me a week to learn how to use the pole and my shoes," she said.

The 23-year-old went further to say that she learned within that week and was able to rent an apartment within a month of working. She also stressed that she is not ashamed of her past because stripping saved her from her struggles. She is infact thankful for her experience as an exotic dancer.

See the full interview below:

