In a heart-to-heart with fellow housemates Shegzz and Bella, the exotic dancer revealed that she would never be ashamed of her “hustle” as it saved her.
BBNaija 7: Stripping saved my life - Chichi
Level one housemate, Chichi has opened up about her life as a stripper.
Recommended articles
While Chichi’s revelation touched very little on her past, this will not be the first time the housemate has talked about dealing with hard times before finding herself in the world of exotic dancing.
Amid talks of her life as a stripper, Chichi disclosed that she was one of the dancers that got close enough to share moments with American rapper Cardi B during her visit to Nigeria in December 2019. Recall that Cardi B’s strip club visit went viral.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng