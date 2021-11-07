Former housemate of Nigeria's most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Angel has gotten for herself a Range Rover.
BBNaija's Angel spoils herself with a Range Rover
The reality TV star joins her colleagues like Mercy, Tacha, Erica and Dorathy with expensive cars.
The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Sunday, November 7, 2021, where she shared photos of her new SUV.
"I paid rent and then I bought a car, grateful for 2021. It’s given me so much. Real hot girl sh*t🧏🏿♀️🧏🏿♀️,'' she captioned the photos.
The voluptuous reality TV star joins the list of her colleagues who have either gotten as gifts or bought expensive cars.
Angel was one of the housemates from the sixth season of the reality TV show.
She was one of the last six housemates standing during the finale.
