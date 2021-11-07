RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Angel spoils herself with a Range Rover

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The reality TV star joins her colleagues like Mercy, Tacha, Erica and Dorathy with expensive cars.

Nigerian reality TV star Angel Smith [Instagram/TheAngelJBSmith]
Nigerian reality TV star Angel Smith [Instagram/TheAngelJBSmith]

Former housemate of Nigeria's most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Angel has gotten for herself a Range Rover.

Recommended articles

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Sunday, November 7, 2021, where she shared photos of her new SUV.

"I paid rent and then I bought a car, grateful for 2021. It’s given me so much. Real hot girl sh*t🧏🏿‍♀️🧏🏿‍♀️,'' she captioned the photos.

The voluptuous reality TV star joins the list of her colleagues who have either gotten as gifts or bought expensive cars.

Angel was one of the housemates from the sixth season of the reality TV show.

She was one of the last six housemates standing during the finale.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 reasons why sex during the rains remains undefeated

5 reasons why sex during the rains remains undefeated

Miss Tourism loses crown 2 days after winning as her nude photos emerge online

Miss Tourism loses crown 2 days after winning as her nude photos emerge online

Rapper Mohbad arrested in Cyprus

Rapper Mohbad arrested in Cyprus

Ghanaian man gives cash to lover on Thursday to start business, witnesses her wedding on Saturday (video)

Ghanaian man gives cash to lover on Thursday to start business, witnesses her wedding on Saturday (video)

Osimhen was wrong to sulk, but Napoli's Scudetto hopes could rest on letting him take penalties

Osimhen was wrong to sulk, but Napoli's Scudetto hopes could rest on letting him take penalties

Groom reveals to bride on wedding day after exchange of vows that he has no legs (video)

Groom reveals to bride on wedding day after exchange of vows that he has no legs (video)

Hey Buju! Apology accepted

Hey Buju! Apology accepted

Low ratings, frustrating reviews plague launch of eNaira app

Low ratings, frustrating reviews plague launch of eNaira app

NFVCB reportedly bans new Marvel movie 'The Eternals' from cinemas

NFVCB reportedly bans new Marvel movie 'The Eternals' from cinemas

Trending

BBNaija's Tega's husband shades her while reacting to Ubi Franklin's tweet

BBNaija's Tega and her husband AJ [Instagram/AJMoney001]

Regina Daniels' billionaire husband and his Moroccan wife, Laila, split

Ned Nwoko and his Moroccan wife Laila Aura [Instagram/PrinceNedNwoko]

Actress Lizzy Anjorin releases paternity test of child months after dedication in 10 cities in the United States

Lizzy Anjorin and hubby, Lateef Lawal [Instagram/LizzyAnjorinOriginal]

'We fight, but my prayers are with you' - Afia Schwar sends touching message to ill Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong behaves like he only knows where to buy Tramadol - Afia Schwarzenegger