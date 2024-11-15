RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Angel advises women on how to prevent pregnancy

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She says women are in trouble.

Reality TV star Angel Smith [Instagram/TheAngelIJBSmith]
Reality TV star Angel Smith [Instagram/TheAngelIJBSmith]

Recommended articles

Taking to X on November 14, 2024, the reality TV star wrote, "So many bad bitches getting pregnant, yall need to start using your bumbum omg," hinting that women should opt for anal sex instead of vaginal sex.

Angel's post sparked lots of reactions across social media, from the streets of X to Instagram, with many flabbergasted, others laughing and some agreeing with her. It also sparked a conversation about the rampant trend of women giving birth outside of marriage and becoming baby mamas.

ADVERTISEMENT

A curious follower asked her, "Your pardon, madam.!? " Angel responded, "I beg your own, too."

"Delete please," another fan requested, to which Angel said, "No girl, my sisters are in trouble."

An Instagram user wrote, "They need to start closing them legs actually cos wym you pregnant by Yerkky Yerkky??"

ADVERTISEMENT

Another comment read, "The baby mama pandemic is gradually becoming a norm in our country and it’s painful because Nigeria is too traditional for all these babymama & baby daddy whatever."

"I’m telling. Women popping out babies for this men with marriage is the reason most of this men don’t even care about getting married. If they want a baby there’s always a woman go give them a child with Marriage. These men are not under any pressure to get married anymore. All they want is just to be baby mamas and baby daddies," said another person, in agreement.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tiwa Savage calls out Wizkid fan for bullying

Tiwa Savage calls out Wizkid fan for bullying

Fans left heartbroken as popular gospel actor Baba Gbenro passes away

Fans left heartbroken as popular gospel actor Baba Gbenro passes away

Wizkid raises anticipation for 'Morayo' with new single 'Kese (Dance)'

Wizkid raises anticipation for 'Morayo' with new single 'Kese (Dance)'

BBNaija's Angel advises women on how to prevent pregnancy

BBNaija's Angel advises women on how to prevent pregnancy

These 5 local dramas on Showmax will be perfect for your weekend

These 5 local dramas on Showmax will be perfect for your weekend

AFRIFF 2024: Here is a complete list of winners

AFRIFF 2024: Here is a complete list of winners

‘Winning Best Director at AFRIFF was a moment of validation’- Ifeoma N Chukwuogo [Pulse Interview]

‘Winning Best Director at AFRIFF was a moment of validation’- Ifeoma N Chukwuogo [Pulse Interview]

Here are the Denzel Washington movies to watch out for ahead of his retirement

Here are the Denzel Washington movies to watch out for ahead of his retirement

Let's get to know Johanna Leia, mother of Basketball star Amari Bailey

Let's get to know Johanna Leia, mother of Basketball star Amari Bailey

Pulse Sports

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dana Blumberg [The US SUN]

Here's everything you need to know about Dr. Dana Blumberg

Charles Okocha is now a married man [Instagram/Charles_okocha]

Fairytales do come true - Actor Charles Okocha ties the knot with fiancé

The rumours are true, Skai Jackson is expecting! [ Photo: DIGGZY / Shutterstock / SplashNews]

Former Disney Star Skai Jackson is expecting her first child

VDM says he does not 'fear anybody's father' [Facebook]

I'm not apologising - Verydarkman on falana Defamation case