BBNaija's Angel advises women on how to prevent pregnancy

Taking to X on November 14, 2024, the reality TV star wrote, "So many bad bitches getting pregnant, yall need to start using your bumbum omg," hinting that women should opt for anal sex instead of vaginal sex.

Angel's post sparked lots of reactions across social media, from the streets of X to Instagram, with many flabbergasted, others laughing and some agreeing with her. It also sparked a conversation about the rampant trend of women giving birth outside of marriage and becoming baby mamas.

ADVERTISEMENT

A curious follower asked her, "Your pardon, madam.!? " Angel responded, "I beg your own, too."

"Delete please," another fan requested, to which Angel said, "No girl, my sisters are in trouble."

An Instagram user wrote, "They need to start closing them legs actually cos wym you pregnant by Yerkky Yerkky??"

ADVERTISEMENT

Another comment read, "The baby mama pandemic is gradually becoming a norm in our country and it’s painful because Nigeria is too traditional for all these babymama & baby daddy whatever."