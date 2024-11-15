BBNaija's Angel advises women on how to prevent pregnancy

Recommended articles
Taking to X on November 14, 2024, the reality TV star wrote, "So many bad bitches getting pregnant, yall need to start using your bumbum omg," hinting that women should opt for anal sex instead of vaginal sex.
Angel's post sparked lots of reactions across social media, from the streets of X to Instagram, with many flabbergasted, others laughing and some agreeing with her. It also sparked a conversation about the rampant trend of women giving birth outside of marriage and becoming baby mamas.
A curious follower asked her, "Your pardon, madam.!? " Angel responded, "I beg your own, too."
"Delete please," another fan requested, to which Angel said, "No girl, my sisters are in trouble."
An Instagram user wrote, "They need to start closing them legs actually cos wym you pregnant by Yerkky Yerkky??"
Another comment read, "The baby mama pandemic is gradually becoming a norm in our country and it’s painful because Nigeria is too traditional for all these babymama & baby daddy whatever."
"I’m telling. Women popping out babies for this men with marriage is the reason most of this men don’t even care about getting married. If they want a baby there’s always a woman go give them a child with Marriage. These men are not under any pressure to get married anymore. All they want is just to be baby mamas and baby daddies," said another person, in agreement.