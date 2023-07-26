ADVERTISEMENT
BBNaija's Mercy saw being the only female winner as a burden

She has embodied the phrase 'no hard feelings here' on this topic.

Reality TV star Mercy Eke apparently looked forward to being dethroned as the only female winner of the show.[Instagram/OfficialMercyEke]
Appearing on the With Chude podcast, she revealed that she has been waiting for someone to take her spot as the only female winner of the show.

When she finally got dethroned by Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as 'Phyna' in 2022, she said she was relieved, describing the position as a 'burden'.

In her words, "Honestly speaking, between man and God, I have been waiting for someone to take on that role, I wanted to like rest. I feel like I have so much burden, so much is expected from me."

Mercy Eke detailed how her popularity affected her personally[MercyEke]
Going on, Mercy went into detail about how much privacy she had been craving since winning the show in 2019, and how her popularity stunted that. According to her, she desperately needed another female to win in order for the load to be taken off her.

The reality star said, "I've been waiting for someone, let the pressure move, I want to rest, I want to live like every other girl. I want to be able to walk on the road with a man without people being like, 'Oh Mercy.'I wanted someone to come, and let the blogs focus on this person, I've tried. Honestly speaking, I've been waiting because I know I will rest. I want to go out, be crazy, I'm still young. I'm happy a girl came."

Mercy Eke's outfit to the Big Brother All Stars premiere stole the show. [Instagram/Pulse]
As opposed to her stance in the interview, Mercy is back in the spot light after re-entering the house, but as part of the cast of the much anticipated Big Brother All Stars show on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

See the With Chude interview below:

