BBNaija star Kiddwaya shows off fiancee

In a recent video, posted by media personality, Daddy Freeze, the BBNaija star was spotted at a white lady, who Daddy Freeze introduced as the TV star’s fiancee.

"Kidd Waya & His Fiancé Showing Is How To Love," Daddy Freeze captioned the video.

Other celebrities and socialites who were present at the gathering include popular UK-based pastor, Tobi Adegboyega.

The controversial pastor while reacting to Kiddwaya and his fiancee's engagement said he would be honoured to officiate their wedding.

He also said he would be officiating Davido's wedding - looks like we have a bigger story to break in the coming months.

Freeze also taunted fans who had wanted Kiddwaya and Erica to be together, he said; “Stop asking where is Erica, send her a DM.”

Kiddwaya was one of the housemates from the fifth season of the reality TV show.

While in the house, the billionaire heir was romantically linked to Erica.

However, that ship sank weeks after their exit from the show.

Fans of Kiddwaya and Erica's alleged relationship haven't gotten over their split.

