BBNaija's Saga clarifies engagement with Nini was not a prank

The revelation has confounded many fans of the duo, who initially dismissed the engagement between Saga and Nini as just another prank or publicity stunt. However, it seems that Saga's emotions towards Nini were real all along and that his initial statement was just a ruse.

In a recent interview with Arise TV, Saga revealed that he is not that idle to just propose in order to make people laugh. He noted that he proposed to Nini in December following a brand engagement for a wine company.

He also pleaded with his supporters, fans, and Nigerians in general to respect his fiancée and him so that they could live their lives in private.

ADVERTISEMENT

A skit?

A few weeks ago, the video of Saga proposing to Nini surfaced online. Fans of the duo, right from Biggie’s house, were happy as Nini said yes to fellow ex-housemate. However, in a surprising turn of events, Saga revealed that the engagement is not real.

He shared this during a radio interview, where he made it known that the viral proposal video with Nini was from December 2022, and the video was a skit. He expressed that he was also surprised to find out that the video had been leaked to the public.

When asked if they would tie the knot soon, the reality star laughed and said, "Tie the what? The video na skit."