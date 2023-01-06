Basketmouth’s ex-wife, Elsie offers marriage advice

The mother of two, whose marriage with Basketmouth recently ended, took to Instagram to share a video where she talked about the idea that women are always shamed for not getting married at a certain age.

People should realise that if a woman is single or isn't married, it's likely because she's taking her time or hasn't found the proper person yet.

She asserted that marriage requires a lot of work and that if people are compelled to get married without being ready, they may eventually rush out of the union.

In her words, "I feel like it’s only in this part of the world that people make a big fuss about a woman not being married at a certain age." You hear questions like, "Aunty, why are you not married?" Is she going to marry herself? Some even go so far as to ask, "Se you no go go born one? We need to understand that when a woman isn’t married, it is because she is taking time or hasn’t found the right one."

Just a few days ago, comedian Basketmouth announced the end of his marriage to his lovely wife, Elsie.