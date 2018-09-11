Pulse.ng logo
Basketmouth drags NAHCO staff on Instagram

Basketmouth Comedian drags NAHCO staff on Instagram

Basketmouth calls out the staff of Nigeria Aviation Handling Company over theft.

  • Published:
Basketmouth play

Basketmouth

(Instagram/Basketmouth)

Basketmouth doesn't have nice words for some of the staff of NAHCO as he drags them on Instagram.

Wondering why he is calling them out on social media? The gist is that Basketmouth isn't happy that these guys are still breaking into luggage belonging to travelers and stealing from them. He made his dissatisfaction on his Instagram page on Tuesday, September 11, 2018.

"I want to use this medium to appreciate NAHCO, you guys have been doing a great job handling our luggage at the airport.....however, I suggest you advice your staff to have small shame....just a little, I’m not asking for too much. Breaking into passengers checked in luggage isn’t romantic....it’s 2018. Charity begins @ home, not in the luggage of the airline passengers," he wrote.

 

This won't be the first a celebrity will be calling out the staff of the airports in Nigeria over the theft of properties. We can all remember back in December 2017, when Tiwa Savage revealed that her luggage was stolen at the Lagos airport.

play

ALSO READ: Basketmouth host billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola in his home

Tiwa Savage reveals how her luggage was stolen at Lagos airport

Tiwa Savage's London pop-up makes its mark on the city play

Tiwa Savage's London pop-up makes its mark on the city

(Instagram/ tiwasavage)

 

Back in 2017, Tiwa Savage revealed how her luggage was stolen at the Lagos Airport. The Pulse hottest female celebrity of 2017 made this known on her Instagram page on how she was robbed on the runway of the Airport in Lagos. The gist is that the private jet landed at the international airport after 8 pm and was taxing to the Executive Hangar.

Tiwa Savage play

Tiwa Savage

(Instagram/TiwaSavage)

 

Another aircraft was about to take off so the jet was on hold and it was at that point that the robbers opened the cargo door and stole luggage belonging to her and Wizkid. This is not the first time this same issue has been brought up as Wizkid once revealed how he lost his luggage at the airport.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

