Banky W appreciates wife for supporting him during pornography addiction

On Sunday, June 25, 2023, the entertainer and preacher took a moment to thank his wife as he bravely spoke on his past battle with porn during a sermon titled "The prison of pornography".

“If I don’t thank God for anything in my life, I thank God for this woman,” he said while pointing at his wife, Adesua Etomi in the front row.

Banky W emphasised the significance of having a reliable companion, whilst urging the congregation to do so. "Pick the right person that you can talk to", he advised them.

In his sermon, he talked about his struggle, highlighting moments during which he would repeatedly call his wife, and keep her on the phone for long hours to strengthen his resolve and fight the temptation to watch adult movies.

As Banky W preached to the congregation, he likened the human brain to a powerful machine saying, "You decide which thoughts to focus on. You decide what comes in, what goes out, what gets to stay."

He went further to explain how to overcome the temptation.

In his words, "You can not wheel a thought out of your mind. You can’t get it out of your mind because it has been suggested to you. You can only replace it with a more powerful thought. You can only replace the thoughts that the devil suggests with a truth that God says, so you’ll renew your mind with the words of God.”

