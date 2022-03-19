RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Why watching porn is incredibly harmful

Temi Iwalaiye

Porn is not just recreational content.

Porn is dangerous and harmful [Freepik]
In Nigeria, the search for pornography and pornographic materials is high. In 2014 - 2015 more people in Nigeria searched for porn than in the United States.

In 2013, Nigeria ranked second in internet searches for gay pornographic materials and even last year Pornhub ranked Nigeria as the number one porn-watching African country.

It is not all fun and games there are some real danger involved in watching pornography.

A person who has a latent violent tendency is likely to act more violently when they consume a lot of pornographic content. It has been likened to how alcohol brings out the violent tendency in violent people.

In most porn scenes, a woman is having her bath and then a man comes in and has sex with her or she is cleaning the house and he enters and begins.

These scenes perpetuate sex myths and remove the presence of consent. A 1995 research on 4000 participants corroborated this theory.

Watching a lot of porn also reduces the ability of a person to experience sexual pleasure as they lean more or more pornographic material for arousal their striatum (the part of the brain that rewards pleasure) gets smaller and smaller.

Porn also reduces the sexual attraction between couples. In a research carried out by different researchers building on the work of Douglas Kenrick in 1989, it was found that men who watched porn were not satisfied with their partners and it was associated with those seeking a divorce.

Most people who watch pornography do not necessarily like it but do it because they are addicted to it. This kind of behaviour can be found among those with drug and alcohol addiction.

Porn also causes people to have a changed attitude towards sex. People watch porn as some sort of educational material even though it is not so realistic.

It also causes weird kinks like child pornography and unhealthy sexual behaviours.

Fewer people are less likely to use condoms because pornstars don’t use condoms, try uncomfortable positions and have expectations of their partners that they can’t meet up to because of porn.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

