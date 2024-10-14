Banky W and Adesua Etomi are expecting baby number 2!

She took to Instagram on October 10, 2024, to share the happy news with the world, via an Instagram post containing pictures from her maternity photoshoot. The actress dazzled in a bright orange dress with a hood, and she cradled her growing baby bump.

Expressing her happiness, she wrote, "First, we had each other, then we had your brother, then God sent you and now? NOW, we have everything.😍😍😍

Banky W commented on the post, saying, "May our lives forever be a series of indisputable evidence and unquestionable proof that Jesus is alive, and that He answers prayers. Thank you, God. #SeeWhatTheLordHasDone."

The news was received with widespread joy and excitement from fans, followers, well-wishers and fellow celebrities who took to the comment section.

"Sister Sussieeeeee the Yummiest mummyyyyy," actress Bisola Aiyeola wrote

Broda Shaggi commented, "Yaaaay! This made my day🥹🤍Congratulations"

"Awww congratulations beautiful! 😍❤️" Beverly Naya wrote.

The pair got married in 2017 in a lavish, fairytale wedding attended by prominent names and celebrities. They then welcomed their adorable baby boy, Hazaiah in 2021, and the music star took to his Instagram page on Monday, February 22, 2021, to announce the big news as part of activities to mark Adesua's birthday that year.