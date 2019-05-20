Baba Fryo is presently nursing injuries sustained after he was allegedly beaten by men of the Nigeria Army.

The veteran singer took to his Facebook page on Sunday, May 19, 2019, where he shared photos of his brutality assaulted faced by the yet to be identified soldiers. According to him, he was humiliated by the soldiers and the they were able to get away with the aid of a female soldier.

"I was humiliated by unknown soldiers I tried forced them to d barrack a female soldier interfere n allowed them to escape the case is under investigation. Thanks to Ojo army barrack who took d case on their shoulder I pray they ll surely b caught n brought to book," he wrote.

The Nigeria Army is yet to release any statement and we hope to keep you posted as this story develops.

