Ayra Starr launches doll collection — how many are you buying?

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the pop star, on Thursday, took to her social media handles to announce her limited edition dolls.

She wrote, "I'm so excited to share this project with my fans. The Ayra Starr Dolls are a representation of my music, style, and personality. I can't wait for everyone to see them and experience the joy!"

According to her, the Ayra Starr dolls will be available in Lagos, Nigeria, United States, United Kingdom, and France.

She said that the limited edition dolls would be released alongside a social media contest, where fans could participate to win one of the exclusive dolls. According to her, details on how to enter and win will be shared on her social media platforms soon.

Ayra Star, born Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, rose to fame with her hit single, Away, in 2020, and has since become a household name in Nigeria and beyond. Her music is a fusion of Afrobeats, R&B, and pop, which has endeared her to fans of all ages.

Ayra Starr has won several awards for her music, including the Headies Award for Best New Artiste in 2021. She has also been nominated for several other awards, including the BET Awards and the MTV Africa Music Awards.

