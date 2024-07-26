ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ayra Starr launches doll collection — how many are you buying?

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Ayra Starr dolls will be available in Lagos, Nigeria, United States, United Kingdom, and France.

The limited edition dolls would be released alongside a social media contest [OA]
The limited edition dolls would be released alongside a social media contest [OA]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the pop star, on Thursday, took to her social media handles to announce her limited edition dolls.

She wrote, "I'm so excited to share this project with my fans. The Ayra Starr Dolls are a representation of my music, style, and personality. I can't wait for everyone to see them and experience the joy!"

With the release of the Ayra Starr Dolls, the artiste is set to take her brand to the next level [Ayra Starr]
With the release of the Ayra Starr Dolls, the artiste is set to take her brand to the next level [Ayra Starr] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, the Ayra Starr dolls will be available in Lagos, Nigeria, United States, United Kingdom, and France.

She said that the limited edition dolls would be released alongside a social media contest, where fans could participate to win one of the exclusive dolls. According to her, details on how to enter and win will be shared on her social media platforms soon.

Ayra Star, born Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, rose to fame with her hit single, Away, in 2020, and has since become a household name in Nigeria and beyond. Her music is a fusion of Afrobeats, R&B, and pop, which has endeared her to fans of all ages.

Ayra Starr has won several awards for her music, including the Headies Award for Best New Artiste in 2021. She has also been nominated for several other awards, including the BET Awards and the MTV Africa Music Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the release of the Ayra Starr Dolls, the artiste is set to take her brand to the next level, inspiring young girls and women around the world with her music, style, and entrepreneurial spirit.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ayra Starr launches doll collection — how many are you buying?

Ayra Starr launches doll collection — how many are you buying?

Tina Mba, Adunni Ade to star in Rotimi Raji's new film 'American Playboy'

Tina Mba, Adunni Ade to star in Rotimi Raji's new film 'American Playboy'

Film executive Moses Babatope launches new company after leaving Filmhouse

Film executive Moses Babatope launches new company after leaving Filmhouse

Nancy Isime faces backlash for wearing hijab on set of upcoming film

Nancy Isime faces backlash for wearing hijab on set of upcoming film

5 Years of 'African Giant': Is it Burna Boy's magnum opus?

5 Years of 'African Giant': Is it Burna Boy's magnum opus?

Eli Jae drops new single 'Me & You'

Eli Jae drops new single 'Me & You'

'Son of Chike' strikes a fine balance of RnB & Pop [Review]

'Son of Chike' strikes a fine balance of RnB & Pop [Review]

Musician Khaid returns to social media after illness, unfollows all but Olamide

Musician Khaid returns to social media after illness, unfollows all but Olamide

'Bashorun Gaa' highlights one key timeless lesson about power

'Bashorun Gaa' highlights one key timeless lesson about power

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Victony [gunzoeg]

My success in the music industry is organic and nothing is forced - Victony

Yul Edochie stands by his political support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Instagram/YulEdochie]

Yul Edochie faces backlash for telling Nigerians not to protest

'Learn to cover yourself'- caller criticises TV presenter’s outfit on live show

'Learn to cover yourself'- caller criticises TV presenter’s outfit on live show

Kate Henshaw [Instagram/k8tehenshaw]

Kate Henshaw excited as she celebrates her 53rd birthday