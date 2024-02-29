Ariana Grande responds to dating scandal with 'Wicked' co-star Ethan Slater

Speaking on The Zach Sang Show, the Thank You Next singer expressed her frustration on the subject matter calling it a "hellish feeling." She also stated that people have misunderstood the people she loves.

"I feel like we don't need to go into any specifics. But of course, there's an insatiable frustration, inexplicable, hellish feeling with watching people misunderstand the people you love, and you and anything," said the singer.

Recall that in July 2023, Grande received tremendous backlash from the public after reports circulated that she was in a relationship with her then-married co-star Ethan Slater. Even though Grande at the time was separated from her husband Dalton Gomez she was still legally married to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to TMZ in 2023, sources with direct knowledge stated that she and Slater who plays Boq in the film adaption of the broadway musical started dating during the production of the film, several months before it became public knowledge.

Slater is a Tony Award-nominated actor, singer, composer, and writer who is popularly known for his role in the broadway remake of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical. Shortly after his relationship with Grande made headlines, he also filed for divorce from his wife and mother to his son, Lilly Jay.