ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ariana Grande responds to dating scandal with 'Wicked' co-star Ethan Slater

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

In January 2024, she had released her song 'Yes And' which seemingly addressed the scandal.

Ariana Grande in 2020, and Ethan Slater in 2022.Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images; Dominik Bindl/WireImage
Ariana Grande in 2020, and Ethan Slater in 2022.Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images; Dominik Bindl/WireImage

Recommended articles

Speaking on The Zach Sang Show, the Thank You Next singer expressed her frustration on the subject matter calling it a "hellish feeling." She also stated that people have misunderstood the people she loves.

"I feel like we don't need to go into any specifics. But of course, there's an insatiable frustration, inexplicable, hellish feeling with watching people misunderstand the people you love, and you and anything," said the singer.

Recall that in July 2023, Grande received tremendous backlash from the public after reports circulated that she was in a relationship with her then-married co-star Ethan Slater. Even though Grande at the time was separated from her husband Dalton Gomez she was still legally married to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to TMZ in 2023, sources with direct knowledge stated that she and Slater who plays Boq in the film adaption of the broadway musical started dating during the production of the film, several months before it became public knowledge.

Slater is a Tony Award-nominated actor, singer, composer, and writer who is popularly known for his role in the broadway remake of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical. Shortly after his relationship with Grande made headlines, he also filed for divorce from his wife and mother to his son, Lilly Jay.

At the time, TMZ also reported that Grande was friends with both Lilly and Slater while they were still married and also used to hang out with them. She was also spotted liking Slater's Instagram posts, including the Mother's Day post of Jay he made months before their relationship became public.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chike drops colourful music video for 'Egwu' feat Mohbad

Chike drops colourful music video for 'Egwu' feat Mohbad

Illbliss shows that class is permanent on 'Sideh Kai'

Illbliss shows that class is permanent on 'Sideh Kai'

Ariana Grande responds to dating scandal with 'Wicked' co-star Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande responds to dating scandal with 'Wicked' co-star Ethan Slater

Bella Shmurda opens up on being a father again in new documentary

Bella Shmurda opens up on being a father again in new documentary

Asake reconnects with TG Omori for 'Only Me' music video

Asake reconnects with TG Omori for 'Only Me' music video

I am a prophetic artist - Bella Shmurda shares in new WTS documentary

I am a prophetic artist - Bella Shmurda shares in new WTS documentary

Fireboy will always remember his date with 'weird and funny' Madonna

Fireboy will always remember his date with 'weird and funny' Madonna

How the creators of Disney’s 'Iwájú' made the Lagos-based animated sci-fi series

How the creators of Disney’s 'Iwájú' made the Lagos-based animated sci-fi series

Asake surpasses 1 billion Spotify streams across all credits

Asake surpasses 1 billion Spotify streams across all credits

Pulse Sports

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

John Cena opens OnlyFans account promising 'SPICY pics and vids'

John Cena opens OnlyFans account promising 'SPICY pics and vids'

Wendy Williams Is Leaving Her Sober House

Wendy Williams diagnosed with progressive aphasia, frontotemporal dementia

Larry Madowo

Larry Madowo lights up social media with 'many pointless awards' reaction to award

429972959 773437077993531 1215878920543941093 n

Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi defeats Laide Bakare in boxing match