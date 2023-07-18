ADVERTISEMENT
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez reportedly seperate after 2 years of marriage

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Guess it's 'thank you, next!.'

Ariana Grande and her husband split after two years together [Instagram/arianagrande]
TMZ reports that the couple have reportedly been separated since July 2023 and are now moving towards having an official divorce.

The singer has been far away from Dalton since December 2022, when she started filming the musical Wicked.

This comes as a shock to many because Ariana celebrated their second anniversary on her Instagram page, just in May 2023.

The star was recently spotted at the Wimbledon tournament with Johnathan Bailey and Andrew Garfield but without her stunning wedding ring on her finger. This brought about the initial speculations that there was trouble in paradise before the story became confirmed.

Ariana Grande at wimbledon 2023 without her wedding ring
The couple tied the knot in May 2021 in a very private ceremony at the singer's home in Montecito. The service was very exclusive with only a select few in attendance, including her fellow 'Victorious' cast member and friend Liz Gillies.

Prior to their marriage, they had kept their relationship private and away from the public eye. That was until TMZ released photos of Ariana kissing the then-mystery man in a bar, then later disclosed his identity. They started dating in January 2020 and four months later, they became Instagram official after Ariana posted cute pictures of them snuggled up on her page.

According to TMZ, sources close to the singer say that they’ve been really good friends throughout the entire process, and their friends and families have been trying to protect them.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

