UK rapper Stefflon Don has spoken on how she met her bae, Burna Boy in Ghana.

The London based rapper made this known while granting an interview with Los Angeles radio station, Power 105.1.

According to her, she missed her flight while on a trip to Ghana and decided to attend a show where Burna Boy performed.

"I met him in Ghana. I was in Africa for a show then I missed my flight, he had a show where he performed and I went to the show and the rest is history baby. He told me I was going to be his wife and you know how boys always talk shit, but I didn't remember he said that but he told me and I was like wow," she said.

She also said that Burna Boy told her people would soon see her wearing an engagement ring.

"I'm not one of them crazy bitches I know he's gonna see this interview later and say 'What da f**k' like I'm the wife. Next time I'm gonna have a ring... I mean he told me so, I'm not just making it up," she added.

This is not the first time we are hearing about the possibility of Burna Boy and Stefflon Don making things permanent. A few months ago during an interview, Burna Boy said Stefflon Don was his wife and he didn't blink when he professed his love for her.

Burna Boy says Stefflon Don is his 'wifey' [Video]

The music star made this known during an interview with Ebro on his show 'Beats1' on Hot 97 FM in the United States of America. The On-Air personality wanted Burna Boy to clarify his relationship status with Stefflon Don and your favourite singer couldn't help but blush as he responded.

"On a more serious note, that's my wifey. If you wanted a wifey, she's like the most perfect person with that perfect description. Unfortunately, she's mine now..." he said.

We first got to know and see this beautiful relationship get to the public a few months ago when Burna Boy shared a video of Stefflon Don and himself all cuddled up.