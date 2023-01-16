ADVERTISEMENT
Aproko Doctor opens up on recent battle with brain tumour

Babatunde Lawal

Everyone can experience health issues, as the doctor made clear.

Aproko Doctor
Aproko Doctor

Medical doctor and everyone's favourite Instagram doctor, Chinonso Egemba, popularly known as Aproko Doctor, has revealed that he had a brief battle with a brain tumour.

The social media influencer shared this via his social media page today, January 16, 2022, stating that he battled for his life throughout December last year.

According to Egemba, he was diagnosed on December 5 and went partially blind not long after.

Egemba shared a video, detailing the experience and the surgery he had to undergo.

He captioned the video with, "Throughout December of 2022, I was fighting for my life. I went blind in one eye on the 3rd of Dec. 2022 & on the 5th, I was diagnosed with a brain tumour. Today I stand here before you to share my story. It has been a long road to recovery but each day is better than the last."

The doctor, who is widely loved for his entertaining way of sharing health tips, revealed that he underwent brain surgery in Nigeria, and it was a neurosurgeon, Dr. Tayo Ojo, who operated on him.

"It was Dr. Tayo Ojo, a neurosurgeon here in Nigeria that did the surgery. So many people begged me to leave the country and get the surgery done but something kept me back here because I still had trust in us. We just need more investment in our health sector," he wrote.

Watch the video:

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
