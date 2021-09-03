Annie Idibia adds 'Idibia' back to her name on Instagram hours after reverting to maiden name

The movie star's latest action came hours after she reverted to her maiden name, Macauley.

The mother of two had taken down the surname hours after she called him out over his relationship with one of his baby mamas, Pero Adeniyi.

Pulse Nigeria

The drama in the Idibia's house made its way to the Internet on Thursday, September 2, 2021, after Annie called out the music star on her Instagram page.

She accused his family of not loving and caring about her since their marriage.