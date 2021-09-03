Nollywood actress Annie Idibia has added her husband's surname back to her name on Instagram.
Annie Idibia adds 'Idibia' back to her name on Instagram hours after reverting to maiden name
The movie star has been on a social media meltdown over her husband's suspicious relationship with one of his baby mamas.
The movie star's latest action came hours after she reverted to her maiden name, Macauley.
The mother of two had taken down the surname hours after she called him out over his relationship with one of his baby mamas, Pero Adeniyi.
The drama in the Idibia's house made its way to the Internet on Thursday, September 2, 2021, after Annie called out the music star on her Instagram page.
She accused his family of not loving and caring about her since their marriage.
She also called him out for his suspicious relationship with Pero.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng