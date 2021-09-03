RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Annie Idibia takes down husband's surname from her Instagram page

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Annie has reverted to her maiden name, Macauley.

Music icon 2Face Idibia and wife Annie Idibia [Instagram/AnnieIdibia1]

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia has taken down her husband, 2Face Idibia's name from her Instagram page.

The mother of two took down the surname hours after she called him out over his relationship with one of his baby mamas, Pero Adeniyi.

Annie who used to go by the name Annie Macaulay-Idibia now goes by her maiden name, Annie Macauley.

The drama in the Idibia's house made its way to the Internet on Thursday, September 2, 2021, after Annie called out the music star on her Instagram page.

She accused his family of not loving and caring about her since their marriage.

She also called him out for his suspicious relationship with Pero.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

