Annie Idibia takes down husband's surname from her Instagram page

The mother of two took down the surname hours after she called him out over his relationship with one of his baby mamas, Pero Adeniyi.

Annie who used to go by the name Annie Macaulay-Idibia now goes by her maiden name, Annie Macauley.

Pulse Nigeria

The drama in the Idibia's house made its way to the Internet on Thursday, September 2, 2021, after Annie called out the music star on her Instagram page.

She accused his family of not loving and caring about her since their marriage.