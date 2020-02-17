Surprise, surprise as Anita Joseph has shared photos from her wedding to Michael Fisayo aka MC Fish on Instagram page.

The Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page on Sunday, February 16, 2020, where she shared some really cute photos from her wedding ceremony. She had some really nice words to say to her new hubby.

"Forever Mine” My Husband The Crown on my Head” Valentine Bride very sexy🧎‍♂️@realmcfish for Richer for Richer🍸," she wrote.

However she went on to reply some people who weren't in support of her marriage to her husband; "Leave him “ He’s not your type” He’s this and that” But still we Die here “ 🥂 @realmcfish OKO MI OLOWO ORI MI," she wrote.

Congratulations to Anita Joseph and her husband, Michael Fisayo from us at Pulse.