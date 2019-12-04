It appears BBNaija's Tacha still has a lot of gratitude seeds to share around with Angela Okorie being the latest to drag her on Instagram for her indebtedness.

The Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, where she dragged Tacha for being ungrateful. She went to call out the reality TV star for ignoring her and refusing to take her calls weeks after leaving the Big Brother House.

"This Right Here keeps me going. What Ever I do for people. I don't expect A pay-Back And that is why God Keeps blessing me But as a human being, I think I deserve Gratitude. Some people I helped like Tacha can't even say Thank you for giving her my platform To push her Brand As the matter of fact she ignores me, When I write her It takes 2 days to reply me Or she directs me to her manager What an Ungrateful personality Tacha it took you 2 weeks to call me after you

"Left Big brother house, That was After @hairess_gallery told u to call to at least say thank you, Now I understand why Jaruma unfollowed you, Tacha, I told you to post her picture publicly and Say Thank you to her for all she did for you, Cos is not easy to spend money on who doesn't Know u , Gratitude is important I told you that "A good character will keep you in the industry for a long time"But a bad character will make u lose everything I was the First public face to post ur picture when you entered big brother house, his alone can make me not to help anybody again, But you know what??? I will keep helping people Cos this is part of my work on Earth," she wrote.

It didn't end there as she went on to admonish Tacha to be grateful to all the people who helped while she was in the Big Brother House, insisting that being on ungrateful will ruin her.

"Called you for a shoot And I was shocked u said u will post it for free Forgetting I post u on my page 2/47 without u paying a Dine I pleaded with my lovely fans on daily basis to keep Voting for you until you win lost lots of fans cos of you Some even wrote me messages threatening me For supporting you, " I told them I saw something different they can't see in you. Even when everyone was against you I supported you till the end and also gave them Reasons to support you, Gratitude is very Important Gratitude is a Must Does it mean if you were Angela Okorie You won't give me the same opportunity I gave you???? Desist from being Ungrateful to people who Helped you when u were a nobody Else it will Ruin You forever NB: Gratitude is everything Morning world. #Epaindem," she concluded.

Tacha was one of the housemates from the last season of Big Brother Naija. However, her stay in the house was cut short after she got disqualified for breaking the rules in the house.

On Friday, September 27, 2019, Tacha was disqualified from the BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem edition after a total of 89 days in the house.

Tacha got into a fight with a fellow housemate, Mercy and the two almost exchanged blows early in the morning after the exercise routine. The two housemates kept shouting at each other and even during the conversation with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who was in the house to announce the eviction of Cindy.

Mercy and Tacha fight dirty after early morning exercise. [Twitter/BBNaija]

Mercy, who was involved in the dirty fight also got two strikes from Biggie, who couldn't condone their indolence in the house.