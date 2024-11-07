RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

American influencer Adin Ross wins $1.6m after betting big on Trump’s victory

Dorcas Agambila

American streamer and social media influencer Adin Ross has cashed in big after the 2024 U.S. presidential election, earning a $1.6 million payout from betting on Donald Trump to win.

American streamer and social media influencer Adin Ross

Ross disclosed on his social media accounts that he had placed a $1 million wager on Trump on 20 October 2024, ahead of Election Day.

Just weeks before the election, Ross hosted Trump in a widely viewed live-stream session, where he publicly endorsed the former president. He declared his support for the Republican in a series of his livestreams.

In August, he visited Trump at his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, where he went live on Kick with the now 47th U.S. President. During the visit, Trump was gifted a Tesla Cybertruck wrapped in an iconic photograph of the 45th president taken moments after the attempted assassination on him in July. Ross also presented Trump with a Rolex watch to top it all off.

Reacting to the Cybertruck, Trump referenced Tesla CEO Elon Musk, saying: “Wow. That’s an Elon. That is beautiful. I think it’s incredible.”

Ross tweeted on 6 November that he is looking forward to "hosting Trump in the White House soon."

Former American president Donald Trump has been declared victorious in the 2024 US elections, defeating Kamala Harris to secure the White House once again.

The election took place on November 5, 2024, and Donald Trump is projected to lead, with major news outlets, including CNN, Fox News, and the BBC, reporting him as the front-runner as the majority of election results come in.

Reports from the BBC project 266 electoral votes for Trump and 194 for Harris, with results still pending from approximately 11 of the 50 states.

CNN also projects 266 electoral votes for Trump, with Harris at 188. In terms of the popular vote, Trump currently has over 68 million votes, while Harris has just over 63 million.

Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

