On Wednesday, April 3, 2019 the talk show host disclosed via an Instagram post that she was expecting a baby boy with her boyfriend Alexander Edwards, Def Jam Record label executive.

"@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way! P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother!"

The pregnant, curvy model who is expecting her second child is reportedly suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum (A severe type of nausea and vomiting during pregnancy).

According to TMZ, the 35-year-old singer and dancer who is expecting a baby boy in October, had to be hospitalised due to her condition.

Amber has been admitted at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in California where she was reportedly receiving IV treatments because she is losing weight and vomiting constantly.

ALSO READ: Simi goes hard against Yahoo boys, tells them to stop buying her music

The curvy model have once dated rappers Kanye West and 21 Savaage, already had a son Sebastian, aged six, with her ex-husband, Wiz Khalifa.