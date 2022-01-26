RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Alleged defilement: Baba Ijesha drops plans for 'no case submission'

The disgraced actor is in court for sexually assaulting a child.

Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha [NAN]
Nollywood actor Olanrewaju James popularly known as Baba Ijesha has dropped plans to file a no-case submission in his trial before an Ikeja Special Offences over allegations of defilement.

Baba Ijesha is charged with six counts of indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault by penetration.

During the court proceedings on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, Baba Ijesha's lawyer revealed that they had dropped plans for a 'no-case submission.'

Actor, Baba Ijesha arrested for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl starting from when she was 7 [Instagram/BabaIjesha]
"The defendant after the review has decided to put in his defence and we have decided not to file the no-case submission again. In view of this, we will be humbly praying that the court should give us a short adjournment,” he said.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo however queried the request of the defence counsel for an adjournment, noting that there was sufficient time from the last proceedings on Dec.15,

2021, to prepare a defence.

She said that Baba Ijesha should enter the witness box to commence his defence.

Baba Ijesha was detained on April 22, 2021, after the Lagos State Police Command announced his arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the care of Princess.

