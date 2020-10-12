In a post shared via his Instagram page on Monday, October 12, 2020, the movie star narrated how an innocent visit to a friend a week after buying a car for his mum made him a new car owner.

"Good Morning everyone, So I’ve been saving to get myself an Suv for a while, but as you all know “problem no dey finish” especially “family problem”. Anyway long story short, I was torn btw getting my mum a car (which has been long overdue) or continue saving the money to buy my Suv," he wrote.

"After thinking & praying about it, I was led by the spirit to sort mum first, so last week I got her a Toyota Venza. Yesterday a good friend called to congratulate me on being #ChiefIkuku & asked me to come to his house to celebrate the chieftaincy, little did I know he had a major surprise for me, after dinner, he gifted me this RANGE ROVER AUTOBIOGRAPHY, my people I’m still in utter shock & disbelief. 😩😩😩"

Alexx Ekubo was recently conferred with a chieftaincy title. [Instagram/AlexxEkubo]

"See ehn! My humble advice to everyone is to be a giver, for it is better to give than to receive, help others whenever you can, & keep your hands clean, never envy anyone’s success, your time will come. Good things come to those who wait. I am Grateful, I am Grateful, I AM GRATEFUL !!! 😩😩😩 WHAT GOD CANNOT DO, DOES NOT EXIST."

He was conferred with the title 'Ikuku Of Amumara Town, Mbaise, by Eze Umara 3 of Amumara Town, Mbaise kingdom.