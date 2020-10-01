Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo has gifted his mother a car to celebrate his chieftaincy title coronation.

The movie star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, October 1, 2020, where he shared videos of the car presentation to his mum.

"To Celebrate my Chieftaincy, I surprised my mum with a little gift, thank you mum for the constant prayers, it’s working. I Love you forever & a day mum. #ChiefIkuku 🌪🌪🌪," he captioned the videos.

Ekubo's mum could not hide her joy as she inspected the car.

Ekubo's car gift is a 2012 Toyota Venza.

According to car website, Cheki.com, the car goes for between N4.5M - N5.5M.

Alexx Ekubois a Nigerian actor and model. He was first runner up at the 2010 Mr Nigeria contest [Instagram/AlexxEkubo]

The car gift is coming weeks after he was conferred with a chieftaincy title.

Ekubo was conferred with the title 'Ikuku Of Amumara Town, Mbaise, by Eze Umara 3 of Amumara Town, Mbaise kingdom.