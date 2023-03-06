ADVERTISEMENT
Alexx Ekubo brands Chioma Akpotha and Omoni Oboli 'heroes of democracy'

Babatunde Lawal

This is coming in the wake of both actresses' steadfastness and stance against injustice during the 2023 general election.

Alexx Ekubo brands Chioma Akpotha and Omoni Oboli 'Heroes of Democracy'
Alexx Ekubo brands Chioma Akpotha and Omoni Oboli 'Heroes of Democracy'

Popular Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, has taken to social media to share an interesting video of him praising and having a fun time with industry colleagues, Chioma Akpotha and Omoni Oboli.

The actor called the two of them "heroes of democracy" while joking about Akpotha's troubling encounter at her polling unit.

Moving on to Oboli, the actor brands her as one of the most consistent people in every election cycle and also reveals that Omoni flew all the way from Canada in order to exercise her voting rights.

In his words, "Hero of democracy, you voted but did they beat you, If they did not beat you then your vote did not count. Omoni is one of the most consistent people every election cycle, can you imagine she flew all the way from Canada to vote."

On the day of the recently concluded general elections, the actress was one of the few celebrities who came out to vote and stood against any form of injustice and manipulation.

In a video, she lamented bitterly as thugs disrupted voting at her polling units.

In a video that has been making the rounds on the internet, the actress alleged that other women had mistreated her.

However, she and some others stood their ground until the entire issue died down.

Babatunde Lawal

