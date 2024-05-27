Alexer Peres blasts Harrysong on Instagram, accuses singer of giving her STDs

In a series of Instagram Story posts, Alexer addressed the claims he made during his recent livestream when he stated that her mother married seven men and was unfaithful.

Her post read, "I never knew my mom married six husbands, wow chronic narcissist. My mom only remarried when she lost her husband, as I speak she is happily married with her dowry paid in full. Since when did it become a crime for a widow to remarry? And what do the words 'till death do us part mean?"'

She added, "Why are you trying to project your insecurities on me? We all know your mom gave birth to six children for six different men, none of which she is married to and you, a product of incest."

In a separate post, Alexer countered the singer's claim that she convinced him to marry her, stressing that she was merely a 20-year-old at the time.

"Do you all know that Harry song bed wets? Yes, celebrity wey dey piss for body. Oh, so sorry to break it to you all. I also got to deal with this daily while calling him my lord. You said I convinced you to get married to me? A 20-year-old girl convincing a full-grown man to marry her? Please make me understand. I never knew I was married to a robot who couldn't make decisions for himself," she said.

Alexer's next post was a rebuttal to Harrisong's claim that she got pregnant for another man while married to him.

She wrote, "Now let's come to me. Please if you are the man or men that I had sexual relations with while I was married to Harrysong, please step forward with evidence. And if there is any way we can run a DNA on all my kids including the one I lost I am open to it because I fear nothing."

