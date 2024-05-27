ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Alexer Peres blasts Harrysong on Instagram, accuses singer of giving her STDs

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She says that any man that she 'had sexual relations with' while married to the singer should come forward with proof.

Singer Harrisong and his estranged wife Alexer fight dirty online
Singer Harrisong and his estranged wife Alexer fight dirty online

Recommended articles

In a series of Instagram Story posts, Alexer addressed the claims he made during his recent livestream when he stated that her mother married seven men and was unfaithful.

Her post read, "I never knew my mom married six husbands, wow chronic narcissist. My mom only remarried when she lost her husband, as I speak she is happily married with her dowry paid in full. Since when did it become a crime for a widow to remarry? And what do the words 'till death do us part mean?"'

Alexer's first post [Instagram/Alexer_peres}
Alexer's first post [Instagram/Alexer_peres} Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

She added, "Why are you trying to project your insecurities on me? We all know your mom gave birth to six children for six different men, none of which she is married to and you, a product of incest."

In a separate post, Alexer countered the singer's claim that she convinced him to marry her, stressing that she was merely a 20-year-old at the time.

"Do you all know that Harry song bed wets? Yes, celebrity wey dey piss for body. Oh, so sorry to break it to you all. I also got to deal with this daily while calling him my lord. You said I convinced you to get married to me? A 20-year-old girl convincing a full-grown man to marry her? Please make me understand. I never knew I was married to a robot who couldn't make decisions for himself," she said.

Her second post [Instagram/Alexer_peres]
Her second post [Instagram/Alexer_peres] Pulse Nigeria

Alexer's next post was a rebuttal to Harrisong's claim that she got pregnant for another man while married to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

She wrote, "Now let's come to me. Please if you are the man or men that I had sexual relations with while I was married to Harrysong, please step forward with evidence. And if there is any way we can run a DNA on all my kids including the one I lost I am open to it because I fear nothing."

Her third post [Instagram/Alexer_peres]
Her third post [Instagram/Alexer_peres] Pulse Nigeria

"A clear conscience fears no accusation, like I said you keep projecting your insecurities onto me. Harrison how many times did I get to treat STDs because of you. The only sexually transmitted infections I did not get to treat weekly were HIV and hepatitis B," she concluded.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'BBNaija' star Whitemoney says he loves being dragged online because of engagements

'BBNaija' star Whitemoney says he loves being dragged online because of engagements

See first-look images of Mildred Okwo’s rom-com series 'On Different Grounds'

See first-look images of Mildred Okwo’s rom-com series 'On Different Grounds'

I used to be stopped from performing because of my outfit - Tiwa Savage recalls

I used to be stopped from performing because of my outfit - Tiwa Savage recalls

Alexer Peres blasts Harrysong on Instagram, accuses singer of giving her STDs

Alexer Peres blasts Harrysong on Instagram, accuses singer of giving her STDs

Celebrating Africa Day: Netflix's showcases African talent, cultures via storytelling

Celebrating Africa Day: Netflix's showcases African talent, cultures via storytelling

Tumi Morake, Lehasa Moloi, others star in 'The Vow' coming to Netflix on May 29

Tumi Morake, Lehasa Moloi, others star in 'The Vow' coming to Netflix on May 29

These 7 Nigerian animations are perfect for Children’s Day

These 7 Nigerian animations are perfect for Children’s Day

Olamide hints at a possible joint project with CKay

Olamide hints at a possible joint project with CKay

AY Makun says feminism has 'maliciously placed broken men on a dead-on-arrival list'

AY Makun says feminism has 'maliciously placed broken men on a dead-on-arrival list'

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tiwa Savage does not have any male actor in mind for her next co-star.

Anyone that's hot - Tiwa Savage on an actor she would like to work with

BBNaija's Doyin does not support women being completely dependent on their husbands [The Nigerian Voice]

BBNaija's Doyin says becoming a full-time housewife is risky

She was petrified by the concept of rapture [Vanity Fair/RENELL MEDRANORENELL MEDRANO]

I needed a break - Ayo Edebiri says she left the church because of her LGBTQ friends

Tiwa Savage [instagram/Tiwasavage]

We are special and make our mark anywhere - Tiwa Savage describes Nigerians