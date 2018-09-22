Agbani Darego becomes a mother

news

Agbani Darego has become a mother, reports say.

According to a report by Stella Dimoko Korkus blog, the former Miss World has reportedly welcomed a baby boy with her husband, Ishaya Danjuma.

Darego, who became the first and only Miss World from Nigeria, reportedly welcomed her son in far away United Kingdom.

The report further said the former beauty queen welcomed her baby boy in a London hospital sometimes in July 2018.

Agbani and Ishaya were joined as husband and wife in Morocco in 2017.

Agbani Darego, still a hot queen

Once a beauty queen is always a beauty queen goes the saying, and this is so true about the beautiful Agbani Darego.

The 31 year old beauty queen entered the history books when she won the Miss World title in 2001. The victory made her the first Sub-Saharan woman to win the coveted pageant.

After her reign, Agbani Darego went into modeling. She was represented by Next Model Management and got a three year deal with L’Oreal.

This was another historic achievement as she was the second black model after Vanessa Williams to achieve this.