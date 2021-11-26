RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Adunni Ade recounts how her father cut her off after she got pregnant

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Ade gives all the credit to her sons for making her achieve all her goals.

Nollywood actress Adunni Ade [Instagram/AdunniAde]
Nollywood actress Adunni Ade [Instagram/AdunniAde]

Nollywood actress Adunni Ade has recounted how her father cut her off after she got pregnant while in school.

Recommended articles

The movie star made this while appreciating her two sons and how they have influenced her career growth.

"These past few days have been overwhelming! I remember when I found out I was pregnant with D’marion, it felt like the world came caving in on me," she wrote.

"A whole lot happened to me. My Dad was so hurt that his first daughter was pregnant (out of wedlock, I understood ). I was a senior at college. It was the worst time of my life. All financial support was cut off!"

Ade credited her success story to her sons, revealing how they drive her to get the job done.

"These 2 miracles of mine have given me a chance to live again! My drive! My focus! All I have done! All I am! All for my Boys. Thank you D’marion. Thank you Ayden for giving me a reason to live again!" she concluded.

Ade is a Nollywood actress born to a Nigerian dad and a German-Irish mother.

She landed her first Nollywood role when she acted in the Yoruba film "You or I" in 2013.

She has also featured in several other Nollywood movies of both English and Yoruba languages, including some music videos for Sound Sultan and Ice Prince.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Watch Broda Shaggi, Keppy Ekpenyong in the official trailer for 'Koi Koi' (The Myth)

Watch Broda Shaggi, Keppy Ekpenyong in the official trailer for 'Koi Koi' (The Myth)

Adunni Ade recounts how her father cut her off after she got pregnant

Adunni Ade recounts how her father cut her off after she got pregnant

Kanye West shares photo kissing Kim Kardashian after admitting he wants her back

Kanye West shares photo kissing Kim Kardashian after admitting he wants her back

'I never said donate money to me' - Davido clears air on largess received from fans during CNN interview

'I never said donate money to me' - Davido clears air on largess received from fans during CNN interview

PoshBugati releases new single, 'Colorado Girl'

PoshBugati releases new single, 'Colorado Girl'

Showmax set to debut original feature film 'Baba Twins'

Showmax set to debut original feature film 'Baba Twins'

Surreal16 collective unveils first film festival

Surreal16 collective unveils first film festival

Talent manager Teebillz praises BBNaija's Tacha for not 'opening her legs'

Talent manager Teebillz praises BBNaija's Tacha for not 'opening her legs'

'I don pass who Dey fear heartbreak' - Tonto Dikeh

'I don pass who Dey fear heartbreak' - Tonto Dikeh

Trending

Tiwa Savage changes song lyrics as Salma Mumin rains dollars on her in Istanbul club

Tiwa Savage changes song lyrics as Salma Mumin rains dollars on her in Istanbul club

No make-up photo of Hajia Bintu shocks netizens (PHOTO)

Hajia Bintu no makeup

Shatta Bundle offers to give Davido loan during video call (WATCH)

Shatta Bandle and Davido

‘I won’t jeopardise my 20-year brand for your paltry sums’ - Nana Ama McBrown to bleaching brands

Nana Ama McBrown